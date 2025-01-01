$45,794+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
2022 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$45,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,809KM
VIN 2LMPJ8K95NBL00581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2707
- Mileage 42,809 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2022 Lincoln Nautilus blends an elegant exterior with astounding dynamics and luxurious interior features to create an outstanding crossover SUV. This 2022 Lincoln Nautilus is for sale today in Selkirk.
Unmistakable presence, thoughtful technology, a provocative stance, and thrilling driving dynamics offer an exhilarating experience in this 2022 Lincoln Nautilus. Designed to be the intersection of performance and luxury, this SUV excels at making every drive a journey to remember. Let the careful curation of refined materials, purposeful design, and exciting performance of this Nautilus help you nurture your serenity and find excitement in the day to day.This SUV has 42,809 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Nautilus's trim level is Reserve. Heated and cooled leather seats with memory settings, a gorgeous sunroof, and a heated steering wheel offer soothing luxury in this exhilarating Nautilus. A huge touchscreen is just the beginning of a long list of thoughtful technologies including navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a Revel audio system, and 4G Wi-Fi. A hands free liftgate offers incredible convenience while Lincoln Co-Pilot360 with a blind spot information system, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and a handy rearview camera nurture your sense of security. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8K95NBL00581.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $309.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $18500 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2022 Lincoln Nautilus blends an elegant exterior with astounding dynamics and luxurious interior features to create an outstanding crossover SUV. This 2022 Lincoln Nautilus is for sale today in Selkirk.
Unmistakable presence, thoughtful technology, a provocative stance, and thrilling driving dynamics offer an exhilarating experience in this 2022 Lincoln Nautilus. Designed to be the intersection of performance and luxury, this SUV excels at making every drive a journey to remember. Let the careful curation of refined materials, purposeful design, and exciting performance of this Nautilus help you nurture your serenity and find excitement in the day to day.This SUV has 42,809 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Nautilus's trim level is Reserve. Heated and cooled leather seats with memory settings, a gorgeous sunroof, and a heated steering wheel offer soothing luxury in this exhilarating Nautilus. A huge touchscreen is just the beginning of a long list of thoughtful technologies including navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a Revel audio system, and 4G Wi-Fi. A hands free liftgate offers incredible convenience while Lincoln Co-Pilot360 with a blind spot information system, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and a handy rearview camera nurture your sense of security. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8K95NBL00581.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $309.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $18500 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Laminated Glass
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic Vista Roof 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
KEYPAD
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Connected Navigation (3-year trial) Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Mechanical
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
68.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: TBD
3.80 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking and Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Cross-traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Luxury Package
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SYNC 3
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Collision Mitigation
4G Wi-Fi
Lincoln Nautilus Elements Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2023 Nissan Rogue SL - Moonroof - Leather Seats 51,084 KM $35,794 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson Luxury - Leather Seats - Sunroof 148,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Rogue S - Power Windows - Power Doors 201,351 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$45,794
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2022 Lincoln Nautilus