$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Nissan Frontier
Pro-4X
2022 Nissan Frontier
Pro-4X
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,613KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N6ED1EK4NN644358
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 90,613 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
The only thing this 2022 Nissan does halfway is size. This 2022 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Massive power and massive fun, this 2022 Frontier proves that size isn't everything. Full of fun features for both work and play, along with best-in-class standard horsepower, this 2022 Frontier really is the king of midsize trucks. If you want one truck that can do it all in style and comfort, this 2022 Nissan Frontier is an easy choice.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 90,613 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Frontier's trim level is PRO-4X. This Frontier PRO-4X is fully equipped for work or play with added NissanConnect with navigation and wi-fi, Bilstein shocks, a driver selectable rear locking diff, Class III towing equipment, three skid plates, a spray in bed liner, a rear step bumper, and a 360 degree camera with off-road mode. This midsize truck is an everyday workhorse with Class III towing equipment with sway control, automatic locking hubs, tow hooks, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and two 120V outlets. Stay connected with modern technology features such as touchscreen with voice activation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other great features include remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and distance pacing. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
The only thing this 2022 Nissan does halfway is size. This 2022 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Massive power and massive fun, this 2022 Frontier proves that size isn't everything. Full of fun features for both work and play, along with best-in-class standard horsepower, this 2022 Frontier really is the king of midsize trucks. If you want one truck that can do it all in style and comfort, this 2022 Nissan Frontier is an easy choice.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 90,613 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Frontier's trim level is PRO-4X. This Frontier PRO-4X is fully equipped for work or play with added NissanConnect with navigation and wi-fi, Bilstein shocks, a driver selectable rear locking diff, Class III towing equipment, three skid plates, a spray in bed liner, a rear step bumper, and a 360 degree camera with off-road mode. This midsize truck is an everyday workhorse with Class III towing equipment with sway control, automatic locking hubs, tow hooks, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and two 120V outlets. Stay connected with modern technology features such as touchscreen with voice activation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other great features include remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and distance pacing. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Off-Road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 137,691 KM $32,991 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 107,801 KM $38,991 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 98,204 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2022 Nissan Frontier