Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Off-Road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>The only thing this 2022 Nissan does halfway is size. This 2022 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.<br> <br>Massive power and massive fun, this 2022 Frontier proves that size isnt everything. Full of fun features for both work and play, along with best-in-class standard horsepower, this 2022 Frontier really is the king of midsize trucks. If you want one truck that can do it all in style and comfort, this 2022 Nissan Frontier is an easy choice.<br> <br>This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 75,300 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Frontiers trim level is PRO-4X. This Frontier PRO-4X is fully equipped for work or play with added NissanConnect with navigation and wi-fi, Bilstein shocks, a driver selectable rear locking diff, Class III towing equipment, three skid plates, a spray in bed liner, a rear step bumper, and a 360 degree camera with off-road mode. This midsize truck is an everyday workhorse with Class III towing equipment with sway control, automatic locking hubs, tow hooks, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and two 120V outlets. Stay connected with modern technology features such as touchscreen with voice activation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other great features include remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and distance pacing. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2022 Nissan Frontier

75,300 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X - Navigation - 360 Camera

Watch This Vehicle
14144896

2022 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X - Navigation - 360 Camera

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
75,300KM
VIN 1N6ED1EKXNN617150

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S3082
  • Mileage 75,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Off-Road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The only thing this 2022 Nissan does halfway is size. This 2022 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Massive power and massive fun, this 2022 Frontier proves that size isn't everything. Full of fun features for both work and play, along with best-in-class standard horsepower, this 2022 Frontier really is the king of midsize trucks. If you want one truck that can do it all in style and comfort, this 2022 Nissan Frontier is an easy choice.

This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 75,300 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Frontier's trim level is PRO-4X. This Frontier PRO-4X is fully equipped for work or play with added NissanConnect with navigation and wi-fi, Bilstein shocks, a driver selectable rear locking diff, Class III towing equipment, three skid plates, a spray in bed liner, a rear step bumper, and a 360 degree camera with off-road mode. This midsize truck is an everyday workhorse with Class III towing equipment with sway control, automatic locking hubs, tow hooks, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and two 120V outlets. Stay connected with modern technology features such as touchscreen with voice activation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other great features include remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and distance pacing. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La


Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Off-Road Package
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Manual for sale in Selkirk, MB
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Manual 127,452 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X - Navigation - 360 Camera for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X - Navigation - 360 Camera 75,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE - Heated Seats for sale in Selkirk, MB
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE - Heated Seats 37,543 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2022 Nissan Frontier