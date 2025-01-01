$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum - Cooled Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,000KM
VIN 5N1DR3DF1NC224323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, HUD, Wireless Charging, Sunroof!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Convenience
Proximity Key
Comfort
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
