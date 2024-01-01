$29,794+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Qashqai
SV AWD SV awd
2022 Nissan Qashqai
SV AWD SV awd
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$29,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,800KM
VIN JN1BJ1BW3NW493564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$29,794
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2022 Nissan Qashqai