2022 RAM 1500
Rebel - Apple CarPlay
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel - Apple CarPlay
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$799
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,468KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT9NN111557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,468 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Fog Lamps!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Skid plate
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
