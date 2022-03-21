$45,980+ tax & licensing
$45,980
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2022 Subaru ASCENT
Touring 7 - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
8,825KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8729231
- Stock #: 0783A
- VIN: 4S4WMAFD6N3400581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,825 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $47359 - Our Price is just $45980!
The 2022 Subaru Ascent is an outstanding family SUV that offers supremely comfortable ride quality and generous interior space. This 2022 Subaru Ascent is for sale today.
The 2022 Subaru Ascent is an exciting mid-size SUV that exhibits the safety, performance, reliability, and unbeatable value that Subaru is renowned for. The exterior styling shares familiar design cues with other vehicles in the Subaru fleet, but makes a bold and rugged statement through its sheer size and muscular stature. The interior treats passengers with a host of desirable features, from the spacious cabin and ergonomically designed seats to the carefully designed storage compartments. Cutting-edge technology is in abundance, with top-tier infotainment and connectivity systems, and a host of safety features for reassurance on the roads at all times. Equipped with Subaru's proven symmetrical all-wheel drive system, the 2022 Subaru Ascent is engineered to deliver class-leading agility, strength and security without reproach.This low mileage SUV has just 8,825 kms. It's blue gray in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Ascent's trim level is Touring 7. For even more passenger comfort, this Ascent Touring comes standard with second-row captains chairs, in addition to a panoramic glass sunroof, LED fog lights, premium cloth upholstery, a power tailgate, and a high resolution 8 inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is assured with blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert, along with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and forward collision warning. Additional features include a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push-to-start, second-row climate control, reverse automatic braking, and body-color side mirrors with inbuilt turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Proximity Key
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Power Tailgate
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
