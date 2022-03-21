2022 Subaru ASCENT

$45,980 + taxes & licensing 8 , 8 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8729231

8729231 Stock #: 0783A

0783A VIN: 4S4WMAFD6N3400581

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 8,825 KM

Vehicle Features Windows Sunroof Power Options POWER SEAT Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Proximity Key Comfort Tri-Zone Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Power Tailgate Blind Spot Detection Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.