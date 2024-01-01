$56,794+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Highlander
XSE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
2022 Toyota Highlander
XSE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$56,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,000KM
VIN 5TDLZRBH5NS222872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2610
- Mileage 20,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Softex Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With a host of premium features, you'll be able to take your family adventures to the next level with this Toyota Highlander! This 2022 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.This low mileage SUV has just 20,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is XSE. Upgrading to this sporty Highlander XSE is a great choice as it comes with premium features such as a sport-tuned suspension, unique Interior and exterior design, exclusive aluminum wheels, SofTex heated seats, a power sunroof, a SofTex wrapped steering wheel, a large 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with Entune Audio Plus, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and USB charging ports, remote engine start, LED fog lights and smoked headlights with automatic highbeam assist plus split folding rear seats to make loading and unloading a breeze. Additional comfort and safety features include dual-zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, a power rear liftgate, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 that is complete with lane departure warning with lane steering assist, foward collision warning, blind spot detection, hill-start assist and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Softex Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $383.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $22944 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
SofTex Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2022 Toyota Highlander