Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!

We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!

The Toyota RAV4 is here to help you squeeze more out of your busy lifestyle. This 2022 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Introducing the Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether youre running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today! This low mileage SUV has just 17,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 219HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RAV4s trim level is Hybrid XSE. Stepping up to this luxurious all-wheel drive RAV4 Hybrid XSE is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyotas Smart Key system with push button start, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio Plus 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, SofTex heated seats, a leather heated steering wheel and unique aluminum wheels. Additional features includes a power drivers seat, LED headlights, fog lights, a digital rear view mirror, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.

Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk.

2022 Toyota RAV4

17,000 KM

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XSE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XSE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Used
17,000KM
VIN 2T35WRFV6NW138317

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24496A
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The Toyota RAV4 is here to help you squeeze more out of your busy lifestyle. This 2022 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Introducing the Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today! This low mileage SUV has just 17,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 219HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RAV4's trim level is Hybrid XSE. Stepping up to this luxurious all-wheel drive RAV4 Hybrid XSE is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio Plus 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, SofTex heated seats, a leather heated steering wheel and unique aluminum wheels. Additional features includes a power drivers seat, LED headlights, fog lights, a digital rear view mirror, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

