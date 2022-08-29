$59,694+ tax & licensing
$59,694
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Venza
Limited - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
3,605KM
Used
- Stock #: 22478B
- VIN: JTEAAAAH6NJ099819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,605 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2022 Venza oozes sophistication and taste while equipping you with the best technology on offer. This 2022 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2022 Venza is timeless SUV that was built to elevate your commute with a refined exterior and luxurious interior. More than a luxury SUV, this Venza is more efficient, safer and entertaining than any previous hybrid SUV. All that, plus the next generation of Toyota's hybrid technology means this 2022 Venza Hybrid is a reflection of your very best self. This low mileage SUV has just 3,605 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 219HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Venza's trim level is Limited. This top of the line Venza Limited is ready to be your next family hauler with premium aluminum wheels, heated and ventilated front seats wrapped in premium SofTex material, a massive 12.3 inch color touchscreen that features navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, a wireless charging pad and a premium JBL 9 speaker audio system! This ultra well equipped SUV also features a power sunroof, heads up display, a digital rear view mirror, illuminated LED entry lights, a power rear liftgate, remote engine start, LED headlamps and a heated leather steering wheel. Additional safety features inlcude a 360 degree birds eye view camera, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward and rear collision warning with parking assist sensors plus blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heads-up Display, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Liftgate
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
Heads-Up Display
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
