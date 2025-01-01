$25,991+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline 4Motion
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline 4Motion
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$25,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,682KM
VIN 3VVWX7B2XNM059866
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 93,682 KM
Vehicle Description
Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Proximity Key, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, LED Headlights, Synthetic Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Power Driver Seat, Roof Rack, Touchscreen
This 2022 VW Taos proves you don't have to be big to be bold. This 2022 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUVW can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2022 Volkswagen Taos.This SUV has 93,682 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. German design and high-quality materials make sure the inside of this all-wheel drive Taos is ready for action. This Volkswagen Taos Comfortline has all of the tech you expect with synthetic leather heated seats, blind spot detection and forward collision braking, KESSY Go keyless access with push-start button and remote cargo access, a futuristic digital cockpit, wireless Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, and a power driver seat with 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Exterior style features stylish alloy wheels, black accents and a silver roof rack, plus automatic LED headlights that offer brilliant illumination and feature a distinct signature look.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
