Low Mileage, Moonroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control!

We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!



This Buick Envision makes every drive purposeful and personal. This 2023 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Buick Envision has the space and versatility to get away with anything. Built to inspire confidence, this Envision doesnt just get you there, it helps you be your best. As boundless as your own imagination, this Envision was designed to inspire you with every drive. This low mileage SUV has just 14,237 kms. Its ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Envisions trim level is Avenir. This Avenir is the epitome of luxury with a gorgeous moonroof, heads up display, leather seats with memory settings, wireless charging, navigation, and a Bose Premium Audio system.This Buick Envision is always in touch with convenient features like remote start, IntelliBeam, hands free liftgate with LED logo projection, and QuietTuning. Stay connected on every drive with the Buick Infotainment System featuring a multi-touch display, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, wi-fi, and wireless connectivity. Make confidence your companion with a safety suite that includes blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Premium Audio.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $295.61 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $17692 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk.

$43,794

+ tax & licensing
Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

VIN LRBFZSR44PD014020

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Leather/Vinyl, Jet Black, Interior Trim, lvl 3
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2520
  • Mileage 14,237 KM

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Windows

MOONROOF

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
LED Lights
360 Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Buick Envision