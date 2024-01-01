$43,794+ tax & licensing
2023 Buick Envision
Avenir - Moonroof - Leather Seats
2023 Buick Envision
Avenir - Moonroof - Leather Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$43,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,237KM
VIN LRBFZSR44PD014020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Leather/Vinyl, Jet Black, Interior Trim, lvl 3
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2520
- Mileage 14,237 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Moonroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Buick Envision makes every drive purposeful and personal. This 2023 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Buick Envision has the space and versatility to get away with anything. Built to inspire confidence, this Envision doesnt just get you there, it helps you be your best. As boundless as your own imagination, this Envision was designed to inspire you with every drive. This low mileage SUV has just 14,237 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Avenir. This Avenir is the epitome of luxury with a gorgeous moonroof, heads up display, leather seats with memory settings, wireless charging, navigation, and a Bose Premium Audio system.This Buick Envision is always in touch with convenient features like remote start, IntelliBeam, hands free liftgate with LED logo projection, and QuietTuning. Stay connected on every drive with the Buick Infotainment System featuring a multi-touch display, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, wi-fi, and wireless connectivity. Make confidence your companion with a safety suite that includes blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $295.61 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $17692 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Windows
MOONROOF
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
360 Camera
Email Steeltown Ford
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$43,794
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2023 Buick Envision