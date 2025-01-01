$36,991+ tax & licensing
2023 Buick Envision
Avenir
2023 Buick Envision
Avenir
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$36,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,687KM
VIN LRBFZSR48PD088038
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 77,687 KM
Vehicle Description
Moonroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, LED Lights
Stretch the imagination and envision the future with the 2023 Envision. This 2023 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Buick Envision has the space and versatility to get away with anything. Built to inspire confidence, this Envision doesn’t just get you there, it helps you be your best. As boundless as your own imagination, this Envision was designed to inspire you with every drive. This SUV has 77,687 kms. It's white frost tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Avenir. This Avenir is the epitome of luxury with a gorgeous moonroof, heads up display, leather seats with memory settings, wireless charging, navigation, and a Bose Premium Audio system.This Buick Envision is always in touch with convenient features like remote start, IntelliBeam, hands free liftgate with LED logo projection, and QuietTuning. Stay connected on every drive with the Buick Infotainment System featuring a multi-touch display, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, wi-fi, and wireless connectivity. Make confidence your companion with a safety suite that includes blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2023 Buick Envision