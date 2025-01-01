Menu
<b>Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats!</b><br> <br> Sophisticated and extremely capable, this 2023 Chevrolet Blazer checks all the boxes for the perfect utilitarian aimed family crossover. This 2023 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer is engineered with form and function in mind. With loads of features and tech, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be.This SUV has 35,723 kms. Its red hot in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Blazers trim level is RS. Upgrading to this ultra sporty Blazer RS is a great choice as it comes with a long list of features. Youll get unique black aluminum wheels, a black mesh grille with hexagonal design, HID headlamps, an 8 inch touch screen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and OnStar. Additional features include leather seats and power front seats, Chevrolet 4G LTE capability, a leather wrapped steering wheel, rear park assist and remote engine start, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, dual zone climate control, an HD rear view camera, forward collision alert and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Tow Package, Heated Seats. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

35,723 KM

$45,991

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Blazer

RS

12460756

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

RS

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

$45,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,723KM
VIN 3GNKBKRS1PS228702

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Mileage 35,723 KM

Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats!

Sophisticated and extremely capable, this 2023 Chevrolet Blazer checks all the boxes for the perfect utilitarian aimed family crossover. This 2023 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer is engineered with form and function in mind. With loads of features and tech, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be.This SUV has 35,723 kms. It's red hot in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Blazer's trim level is RS. Upgrading to this ultra sporty Blazer RS is a great choice as it comes with a long list of features. You'll get unique black aluminum wheels, a black mesh grille with hexagonal design, HID headlamps, an 8 inch touch screen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and OnStar. Additional features include leather seats and power front seats, Chevrolet 4G LTE capability, a leather wrapped steering wheel, rear park assist and remote engine start, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, dual zone climate control, an HD rear view camera, forward collision alert and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Tow Package, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/



Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Tow package, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Climate Control, Rear Camera, SiriusXM

Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

1-888-672-7621
$45,991

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

2023 Chevrolet Blazer