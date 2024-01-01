$38,991+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Camaro
LT1
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$38,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,674KM
VIN 1G1FB1RX7P0145565
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Mileage 6,674 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Performance Suspension, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, 4G Wi-Fi!
This Camaro possesses sharp lines, nimble handling, potent acceleration and excellent on road performance. This 2023 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With all the tech and luxury features you expect from a modern vehicle paired with iconic and legendary performance, you can be sure this 2023 Chevy Camaro is the car of your dreams. Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, this Chevrolet Camaro takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better handling in the corners and more nimble driving performance. This low mileage coupe has just 6,674 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Camaro's trim level is LT1. This Camaro LT1 is ready to rock with all the modern essentials like a colour touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi, Teen Driver technology, keyless open and start, a leather steering wheel and shift knob. You will also get 4-piston Brembo brakes, a performance suspension, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar, a power driver and passenger seat, blacked out front and rear Chevy bowties, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls, rear view camera, automatic climate control, dual exhaust outlets, a limited slip rear differential and larger aluminum wheels to go along with this Camaro's worthy performance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Performance Suspension, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels, 4g Wi-fi, Touchscreen, Rear Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Performance Suspension, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, 4G Wi-Fi, Touchscreen, Rear Camera, SiriusXM
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2023 Chevrolet Camaro