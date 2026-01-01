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<b>Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right the first time. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.<br> <br>This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road.<br> <br>This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 98,458 km. Its White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Silverado 1500s trim level is RST. This 1500 RST comes with Silverardos legendary capability and was made to be a stylish daily pickup truck that has the perfect amount of essential equipment. This incredible truck comes loaded with blacked out exterior accents, body colored bumpers, Chevrolets Premium Infotainment 3 system thats paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional features include LED front fog lights, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate, unique aluminum wheels, a power driver seat, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam headlights, dual-zone climate control, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, a trailer hitch and a HD rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

98,458 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST - Fog Lights

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14208239

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST - Fog Lights

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
98,458KM
VIN 1GCUDEE89PZ126140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right the first time. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road.

This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 98,458 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. This 1500 RST comes with Silverardo's legendary capability and was made to be a stylish daily pickup truck that has the perfect amount of essential equipment. This incredible truck comes loaded with blacked out exterior accents, body colored bumpers, Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that's paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional features include LED front fog lights, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate, unique aluminum wheels, a power driver seat, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam headlights, dual-zone climate control, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, a trailer hitch and a HD rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La


Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Intellibeam

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Interior

remote start

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Safety

Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Teen Driver

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

EZ Lift Tailgate
TOUCHSCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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1-888-632-0323

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Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500