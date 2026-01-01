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2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST - Fog Lights
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST - Fog Lights
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
98,458KM
VIN 1GCUDEE89PZ126140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,458 KM
Vehicle Description
Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right the first time. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 98,458 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. This 1500 RST comes with Silverardo's legendary capability and was made to be a stylish daily pickup truck that has the perfect amount of essential equipment. This incredible truck comes loaded with blacked out exterior accents, body colored bumpers, Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that's paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional features include LED front fog lights, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate, unique aluminum wheels, a power driver seat, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam headlights, dual-zone climate control, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, a trailer hitch and a HD rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right the first time. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 98,458 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. This 1500 RST comes with Silverardo's legendary capability and was made to be a stylish daily pickup truck that has the perfect amount of essential equipment. This incredible truck comes loaded with blacked out exterior accents, body colored bumpers, Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that's paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional features include LED front fog lights, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate, unique aluminum wheels, a power driver seat, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam headlights, dual-zone climate control, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, a trailer hitch and a HD rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Intellibeam
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
remote start
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Teen Driver
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
EZ Lift Tailgate
TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
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$CALL
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Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500