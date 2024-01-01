$99,068+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
Premier
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
Premier
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$99,068
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52KM
VIN 1GNSKFKD5PR429573
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 52 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This Chevy Suburban is the ideal vehicle for the modern family that doesn’t know where the next path will take them, but is always ready for what's ahead. This 2023 Chevrolet Suburban is for sale today in Selkirk.
This Chevy Suburban is designed for shoppers who require a luxurious ride, stern towing capacity and a well-trimmed cabin. The iconic Suburban offers more of everything you expect - uncommon spaciousness, commanding performance and ingenious safety technology. The luxury is all-encompassing and it's capability is exceptional. Discover why, year after year, the legendary Suburban is part of America's best-selling family of full-size SUVs.This low mileage SUV has just 52 kms. It's sterling grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Suburban's trim level is Premier. Stepping up to this Suburban Premier is a wise choice as it comes loaded with perforated leather cooled front seats, a hands-free power liftgate, polished aluminum wheels, a unique grille design, power-folding outside mirrors, teen driver technology and a premium Magnetic Ride Control suspension. Additional features include an upgraded Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system with a 10.2 inch colour touchscreen display featuring navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, tri-zone automatic climate control, an HD rear vision camera, wireless charging, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, rear park assist and a remote engine start. This impressive SUV also includes a leather steering wheel, LED IntelliBeam headlamps, upgraded power front seats with memory settings, hill start assist plus third row 60/40 split-bench power folding seats to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
$99,068
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2023 Chevrolet Suburban