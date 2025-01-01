$30,794+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LS - Android Auto
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LS - Android Auto
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$30,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,160KM
VIN KL79MNSL7PB187555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,160 KM
Vehicle Description
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With power and efficiency, this 2023 Trailblazer takes the lead in design. This 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
After a long day of work, you need a car to work just as hard for you. With a surprisingly spacious cabin, plenty of power, and incredible efficiency, this Trailblazer is begging to be in your squad. When its time to grab the crew and all their gear to make some memories, this versatile and adventurous Trailblazer is an obvious choice.This SUV has 37,160 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Trailblazer's trim level is LS. This Trailblazer packs a surprisingly spacious interior with awesome features like the Chevy Infotainment 3 System with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and wireless connectivity. Whether you take the road or blaze a trail, do it safely with automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, IntelliBeam, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, 4g Wi-fi.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $207.86 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $12441 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer