Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> With power and efficiency, this 2023 Trailblazer takes the lead in design. This 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>After a long day of work, you need a car to work just as hard for you. With a surprisingly spacious cabin, plenty of power, and incredible efficiency, this Trailblazer is begging to be in your squad. When its time to grab the crew and all their gear to make some memories, this versatile and adventurous Trailblazer is an obvious choice.This SUV has 37,160 kms. Its white in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OOLqvkxF2ffZaaH/5HojMAJVTalvAVDI target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Trailblazers trim level is LS. This Trailblazer packs a surprisingly spacious interior with awesome features like the Chevy Infotainment 3 System with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and wireless connectivity. Whether you take the road or blaze a trail, do it safely with automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, IntelliBeam, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, 4g Wi-fi. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$207.86</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $12441 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

37,160 KM

Details Description Features

$30,794

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LS - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12211923

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LS - Android Auto

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$30,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,160KM
VIN KL79MNSL7PB187555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,160 KM

Vehicle Description

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



With power and efficiency, this 2023 Trailblazer takes the lead in design. This 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

After a long day of work, you need a car to work just as hard for you. With a surprisingly spacious cabin, plenty of power, and incredible efficiency, this Trailblazer is begging to be in your squad. When its time to grab the crew and all their gear to make some memories, this versatile and adventurous Trailblazer is an obvious choice.This SUV has 37,160 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our Trailblazer's trim level is LS. This Trailblazer packs a surprisingly spacious interior with awesome features like the Chevy Infotainment 3 System with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and wireless connectivity. Whether you take the road or blaze a trail, do it safely with automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, IntelliBeam, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, 4g Wi-fi.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $207.86 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $12441 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 Ford F-150 XLT - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay 36,869 KM $46,794 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Escape Platinum - Navigation - 360 Camera for sale in Selkirk, MB
2023 Ford Escape Platinum - Navigation - 360 Camera 27,001 KM $35,794 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats for sale in Selkirk, MB
2021 Ford Explorer Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 63,147 KM $40,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,794

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer