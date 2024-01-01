$44,991+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
LS - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
LS - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$44,991
+ taxes & licensing
20,209KM
Used
VIN 1GNEVFKW1PJ234686
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 20,209 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning!
This modern SUV features a bold front fascia, eye-catching styling, and dynamic contours. This 2023 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2023 Traverse was designed to do more than keep up with your family. With a huge and versatile cabin, you can rest assured that there's always a way for the next journey. Style, luxury, and technology come together to make every trip safer, cooler, and way more fun. Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. For a family adventure vehicle that's just as ready as you, check out the 2023 Traverse.This SUV has 20,209 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Traverse's trim level is LS. This family friendly Chevrolet Traverse LS brings you modern comfort and connectivity and features stylish aluminum wheels, LED lighting with IntelliBeam technology, remote start and remote keyless entry. Stay safe and connected with Chevrolet Infotainment 3 with a color touchscreen featuring voice command, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, Teen Driver technology and is Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Led Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $325.58 with $0 down for 96 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, Climate Control, Rear Camera, SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
2023 Chevrolet Traverse