Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning!</b><br> <br> From urban commutes to long weekend getaways with the family, this Chevrolet Traverse has your journey covered. This 2023 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>This 2023 Traverse was designed to do more than keep up with your family. With a huge and versatile cabin, you can rest assured that theres always a way for the next journey. Style, luxury, and technology come together to make every trip safer, cooler, and way more fun. Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. For a family adventure vehicle thats just as ready as you, check out the 2023 Traverse.This SUV has 27,210 kms. Its summit white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Traverses trim level is LS. This family friendly Chevrolet Traverse LS brings you modern comfort and connectivity and features stylish aluminum wheels, LED lighting with IntelliBeam technology, remote start and remote keyless entry. Stay safe and connected with Chevrolet Infotainment 3 with a color touchscreen featuring voice command, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, Teen Driver technology and is Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Led Lights. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2023 Chevrolet Traverse

27,210 KM

Details Description Features

$43,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Contact Seller

$43,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,210KM
VIN 1GNEVFKW6PJ274701

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 27,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning!

From urban commutes to long weekend getaways with the family, this Chevrolet Traverse has your journey covered. This 2023 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This 2023 Traverse was designed to do more than keep up with your family. With a huge and versatile cabin, you can rest assured that there's always a way for the next journey. Style, luxury, and technology come together to make every trip safer, cooler, and way more fun. Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. For a family adventure vehicle that's just as ready as you, check out the 2023 Traverse.This SUV has 27,210 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Traverse's trim level is LS. This family friendly Chevrolet Traverse LS brings you modern comfort and connectivity and features stylish aluminum wheels, LED lighting with IntelliBeam technology, remote start and remote keyless entry. Stay safe and connected with Chevrolet Infotainment 3 with a color touchscreen featuring voice command, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, Teen Driver technology and is Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Led Lights.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/



Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, Climate Control, Rear Camera, SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XL/XLT/LARIAT for sale in Selkirk, MB
2021 Ford F-150 XL/XLT/LARIAT 78,704 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Spark 2LT for sale in Selkirk, MB
2021 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 98,407 KM $18,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Suburban Premier for sale in Selkirk, MB
2023 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 52 KM $99,068 + tax & lic

Email Selkirk GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,991

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Traverse