With cool retro-styling, innovative features and impressive off-road capability, this legendary 2023 Ford Bronco has very little to prove. This 2023 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. 
 
With a nostalgia-inducing design along with remarkable on-road driving manners with supreme off-road capability, this 2023 Ford Bronco is indeed a jack of all trades, and masters every one of them. Durable build materials and functional engineering coupled with modern day infotainment and driver assistive features ensure that this iconic vehicle takes on whatever you can throw at it. Want an SUV that can genuinely do it all and look good while at it? Look no further than this 2023 Ford Bronco!This low mileage SUV has just 23,408 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 418HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. 
 
 Our Broncos trim level is Raptor. Sitting atop the Bronco line-up, this aggressive and imposing Bronco Raptor is kitted with an upgraded powertrain for incredible performance, and comes standard with 6 skid plates for undercarriage protection, front active anti-roll bars, FOX racing shock absorbers, massive and capable 37-inch tires, splash guards and side steps, and a comprehensive 360-camera system. This rugged off-roader also treats you to amazing comfort and connectivity features that include heated front seats, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and an upgraded infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and inbuilt navigation, to get you back home from your off-road adventures. Road safety is assured thanks to a suite of systems including blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection and cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with push button start, trail control, trail turn assist, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,408 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



With cool retro-styling, innovative features and impressive off-road capability, this legendary 2023 Ford Bronco has very little to prove. This 2023 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

With a nostalgia-inducing design along with remarkable on-road driving manners with supreme off-road capability, this 2023 Ford Bronco is indeed a jack of all trades, and masters every one of them. Durable build materials and functional engineering coupled with modern day infotainment and driver assistive features ensure that this iconic vehicle takes on whatever you can throw at it. Want an SUV that can genuinely do it all and look good while at it? Look no further than this 2023 Ford Bronco!This low mileage SUV has just 23,408 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 418HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Bronco's trim level is Raptor. Sitting atop the Bronco line-up, this aggressive and imposing Bronco Raptor is kitted with an upgraded powertrain for incredible performance, and comes standard with 6 skid plates for undercarriage protection, front active anti-roll bars, FOX racing shock absorbers, massive and capable 37-inch tires, splash guards and side steps, and a comprehensive 360-camera system. This rugged off-roader also treats you to amazing comfort and connectivity features that include heated front seats, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and an upgraded infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and inbuilt navigation, to get you back home from your off-road adventures. Road safety is assured thanks to a suite of systems including blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection and cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with push button start, trail control, trail turn assist, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5JR3PLB57642.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

remote start
Navigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Off-Road Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Ford Bronco