2023 Ford Bronco
Raptor - Navigation - 360 Camera
2023 Ford Bronco
Raptor - Navigation - 360 Camera
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$90,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,034KM
VIN 1FMEE5JR9PLB22992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2920
- Mileage 43,034 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With cool retro-styling, innovative features and impressive off-road capability, this legendary 2023 Ford Bronco has very little to prove. This 2023 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With a nostalgia-inducing design along with remarkable on-road driving manners with supreme off-road capability, this 2023 Ford Bronco is indeed a jack of all trades, and masters every one of them. Durable build materials and functional engineering coupled with modern day infotainment and driver assistive features ensure that this iconic vehicle takes on whatever you can throw at it. Want an SUV that can genuinely do it all and look good while at it? Look no further than this 2023 Ford Bronco!This SUV has 43,034 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 418HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Bronco's trim level is Raptor. Sitting atop the Bronco line-up, this aggressive and imposing Bronco Raptor is kitted with an upgraded powertrain for incredible performance, and comes standard with 6 skid plates for undercarriage protection, front active anti-roll bars, FOX racing shock absorbers, massive and capable 37-inch tires, splash guards and side steps, and a comprehensive 360-camera system. This rugged off-roader also treats you to amazing comfort and connectivity features that include heated front seats, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and an upgraded infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and inbuilt navigation, to get you back home from your off-road adventures. Road safety is assured thanks to a suite of systems including blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection and cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with push button start, trail control, trail turn assist, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5JR9PLB22992.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $612.86 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $36680 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SiriusXM
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2023 Ford Bronco