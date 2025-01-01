$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend - Heated Seats
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend - Heated Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,000KM
VIN 3FMCR9B62PRD30852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Power Seat, SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Looking for off-roading capability with a mix off efficiency and tech features? This Bronco Sport is certainly up to the challenge. This 2023 Ford Bronco Sport is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
A compact footprint, an iconic name, and modern luxury come together to make this Bronco Sport an instant classic. Whether your next adventure takes you deep into the rugged wilds, or into the rough and rumble city, this Bronco Sport is exactly what you need. With enough cargo space for all of your gear, the capability to get you anywhere, and a manageable footprint, there's nothing quite like this Ford Bronco Sport.This SUV has 46,000 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Bronco Sport's trim level is Big Bend. This Bronco Big Bend steps things up with heated cloth front seats that feature power lumbar adjustment, along with SiriusXM streaming radio and exclusive aluminum wheels. Also standard include voice-activated automatic air conditioning, 8-inch SYNC 3 powered infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, smart charging USB type-A and type-C ports, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, proximity keyless entry with remote start, and a robust terrain management system that features the trademark Go Over All Terrain (G.O.A.T.) driving modes. Additional features include Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, a rear view camera, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Seat, Siriusxm, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9B62PRD30852.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
remote start
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2023 Ford Bronco Sport