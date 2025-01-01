$43,794+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Edge
ST - Tow Package - Leather Seats
2023 Ford Edge
ST - Tow Package - Leather Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$43,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,388KM
VIN 2FMPK4AP7PBA26644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2886
- Mileage 27,388 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sport Suspension, Tow Package, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Change the game with the unique styling of the bold and beautiful Ford Edge. This 2023 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This low mileage SUV has just 27,388 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is ST. Placed at the top of the Edge range, this ST trim is fully loaded with sport-tuned suspension, class II towing equipment with a hitch and trailer sway control, supportive heated and leather-trimmed bucket seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, perimeter approach lights, a sonorous 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and a numeric keypad for extra security. This trim also features a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a key fob with remote engine start and rear parking sensors, a 12-inch capacitive infotainment screen bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and 4G mobile hotspot internet connectivity. Thanks to Ford Co-Pilot360, you and yours are assured of optimum road safety, with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera with an inbuilt washer. Also standard include proximity keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, 60-40 split front folding rear seats, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Tow Package, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4AP7PBA26644.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $295.61 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $17692 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$43,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2023 Ford Edge