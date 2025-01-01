Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Sport Suspension, Tow Package, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> Change the game with the unique styling of the bold and beautiful Ford Edge. This 2023 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This low mileage SUV has just 27,388 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Edges trim level is ST. Placed at the top of the Edge range, this ST trim is fully loaded with sport-tuned suspension, class II towing equipment with a hitch and trailer sway control, supportive heated and leather-trimmed bucket seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, perimeter approach lights, a sonorous 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and a numeric keypad for extra security. This trim also features a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a key fob with remote engine start and rear parking sensors, a 12-inch capacitive infotainment screen bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and 4G mobile hotspot internet connectivity. Thanks to Ford Co-Pilot360, you and yours are assured of optimum road safety, with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera with an inbuilt washer. Also standard include proximity keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, 60-40 split front folding rear seats, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Tow Package, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4AP7PBA26644 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4AP7PBA26644</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$295.61</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $17692 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2023 Ford Edge

27,388 KM

Details Description Features

$43,794

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Edge

ST - Tow Package - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle
13119224

2023 Ford Edge

ST - Tow Package - Leather Seats

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$43,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,388KM
VIN 2FMPK4AP7PBA26644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2886
  • Mileage 27,388 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sport Suspension, Tow Package, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Change the game with the unique styling of the bold and beautiful Ford Edge. This 2023 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This low mileage SUV has just 27,388 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Edge's trim level is ST. Placed at the top of the Edge range, this ST trim is fully loaded with sport-tuned suspension, class II towing equipment with a hitch and trailer sway control, supportive heated and leather-trimmed bucket seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, perimeter approach lights, a sonorous 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and a numeric keypad for extra security. This trim also features a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a key fob with remote engine start and rear parking sensors, a 12-inch capacitive infotainment screen bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and 4G mobile hotspot internet connectivity. Thanks to Ford Co-Pilot360, you and yours are assured of optimum road safety, with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera with an inbuilt washer. Also standard include proximity keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, 60-40 split front folding rear seats, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Tow Package, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4AP7PBA26644.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $295.61 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $17692 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Convenience

Tow Package
Proximity Key

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Mechanical

Sport Suspension

Safety

Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SEL AWD for sale in Selkirk, MB
2017 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SEL AWD 255,603 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 71,955 KM $37,794 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Terrain Denali - Navigation - Cooled Seats for sale in Selkirk, MB
2023 GMC Terrain Denali - Navigation - Cooled Seats 23,888 KM $37,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2023 Ford Edge