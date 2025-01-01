Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> With luxury inside, and a bold, distinct style outside, the Ford Edge will stand out in the crowd as much as you do. This 2023 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 79,417 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Edges trim level is Titanium. For a healthy dose of luxury and refinement, step up to this Titanium trim, lavishly appointed with premium heated leather seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, perimeter approach lights, a sonorous 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and a numeric keypad for extra security. This trim also features a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a key fob with remote engine start and rear parking sensors, a 12-inch capacitive infotainment screen bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and 4G mobile hotspot internet connectivity. You and yours are assured of optimum road safety, with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera with an inbuilt washer. Also standard include proximity keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, 60-40 split front folding rear seats, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K99PBA37290 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K99PBA37290</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$221.36</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $13249 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2023 Ford Edge

79,417 KM

Details Description Features

$32,794

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Edge

Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio

Watch This Vehicle
13163536

2023 Ford Edge

Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$32,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,417KM
VIN 2FMPK4K99PBA37290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,417 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



With luxury inside, and a bold, distinct style outside, the Ford Edge will stand out in the crowd as much as you do. This 2023 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 79,417 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Edge's trim level is Titanium. For a healthy dose of luxury and refinement, step up to this Titanium trim, lavishly appointed with premium heated leather seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, perimeter approach lights, a sonorous 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and a numeric keypad for extra security. This trim also features a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a key fob with remote engine start and rear parking sensors, a 12-inch capacitive infotainment screen bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and 4G mobile hotspot internet connectivity. You and yours are assured of optimum road safety, with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera with an inbuilt washer. Also standard include proximity keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, 60-40 split front folding rear seats, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K99PBA37290.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $221.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $13249 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

remote start

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2023 Buick Encore GX Select - Power Liftgate for sale in Selkirk, MB
2023 Buick Encore GX Select - Power Liftgate 44,770 KM $28,794 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4WD ZR2 for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4WD ZR2 40,783 KM $50,794 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-5 Signature - Aluminum Wheels - 360 Camera for sale in Selkirk, MB
2024 Mazda CX-5 Signature - Aluminum Wheels - 360 Camera 50,740 KM $39,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2023 Ford Edge