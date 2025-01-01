Menu
Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Hybrid, Remote Start!

We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!

With limitless capability, this Ford Escape is ready for wherever your next adventure takes you. This 2023 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2023 Ford Escape is made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 57,957 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escapes trim level is Platinum. This Escape Platinum is a significant step up, with upgrades such as inbuilt navigation, adaptive cruise control, Ford Co-Pilot360 surround camera, and evasive steering assist. The amazing standard features continue with heated ActiveX synthetic leather seats, a heated leatherette steering wheel, simulated wood interior trim, remote engine start, and an expansive 13.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot internet access. Safety features include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, evasive steering assist, forward and rear collision mitigation, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, aluminum wheels, roof rack rails, LED headlights with automatic high beams, a keypad for extra security, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Hybrid, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $228.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $13653 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.

Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk.

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Hybrid, Remote Start!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



With limitless capability, this Ford Escape is ready for wherever your next adventure takes you. This 2023 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2023 Ford Escape is made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 57,957 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is Platinum. This Escape Platinum is a significant step up, with upgrades such as inbuilt navigation, adaptive cruise control, Ford Co-Pilot360 surround camera, and evasive steering assist. The amazing standard features continue with heated ActiveX synthetic leather seats, a heated leatherette steering wheel, simulated wood interior trim, remote engine start, and an expansive 13.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot internet access. Safety features include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, evasive steering assist, forward and rear collision mitigation, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, aluminum wheels, roof rack rails, LED headlights with automatic high beams, a keypad for extra security, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Hybrid, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9JA7PUA44461.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $228.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $13653 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

HYBRID
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G Wi-Fi

2023 Ford Escape