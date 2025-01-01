Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Aluminum Wheels, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> In the city or in the forest, this Ford Escape is built to get you over any terrain with confidence and comfort. This 2023 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>This Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2023 Ford Escape is made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 70,801 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Escapes trim level is ST-Line. This sporty ST-Line adds on aluminum wheels, body colored exterior styling and ActiveX synthetic leather seating upholstery, along with amazing standard features such as a power-operated liftgate for rear cargo access, LED headlights with automatic high beams, an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect with 4G mobile internet hotspot access, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Road safety features include Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and a back-up camera, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and front and rear collision mitigation. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, smart device remote engine start, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9MN7PUA44569 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9MN7PUA44569</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$194.36</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $11633 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2023 Ford Escape

70,801 KM

Details Description Features

$28,794

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
13065760

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$28,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,801KM
VIN 1FMCU9MN7PUA44569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,801 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



In the city or in the forest, this Ford Escape is built to get you over any terrain with confidence and comfort. This 2023 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2023 Ford Escape is made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 70,801 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is ST-Line. This sporty ST-Line adds on aluminum wheels, body colored exterior styling and ActiveX synthetic leather seating upholstery, along with amazing standard features such as a power-operated liftgate for rear cargo access, LED headlights with automatic high beams, an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect with 4G mobile internet hotspot access, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Road safety features include Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and a back-up camera, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and front and rear collision mitigation. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, smart device remote engine start, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9MN7PUA44569.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $194.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $11633 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Synthetic Leather Seats
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate for sale in Selkirk, MB
2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate 80,300 KM $24,794 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV MOONROOF - Moonroof - Apple CarPlay for sale in Selkirk, MB
2023 Nissan Rogue SV MOONROOF - Moonroof - Apple CarPlay 42,800 KM $31,794 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend - Aluminum Wheels 60,936 KM $29,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2023 Ford Escape