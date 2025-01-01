$28,794+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$28,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,801KM
VIN 1FMCU9MN7PUA44569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,801 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
In the city or in the forest, this Ford Escape is built to get you over any terrain with confidence and comfort. This 2023 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2023 Ford Escape is made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 70,801 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is ST-Line. This sporty ST-Line adds on aluminum wheels, body colored exterior styling and ActiveX synthetic leather seating upholstery, along with amazing standard features such as a power-operated liftgate for rear cargo access, LED headlights with automatic high beams, an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect with 4G mobile internet hotspot access, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Road safety features include Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and a back-up camera, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and front and rear collision mitigation. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, smart device remote engine start, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9MN7PUA44569.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $194.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $11633 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Synthetic Leather Seats
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$28,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2023 Ford Escape