2023 Ford Explorer
XLT - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
Used
23,200KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH0PGB25451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2609
- Mileage 23,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Remote Start!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2023 Explorer was built to do more than just get groceries, with all-new technologies, this SUV was built for adventure. This 2023 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 23,200 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Explorer XLT is ready for family duty, with a power-operated liftgate for cargo access, a roomy cabin that offers heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, 2nd row heated captains chairs, and 3rd row seating. Connectivity is handled by an immersive 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 3, and features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio with a 6-speaker audio setup. Safety is assured thanks to Ford's Co-Pilot 360 system, featuring blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, and rear parking sensors. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote start, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8DH0PGB25451.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Interior
remote start
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360
