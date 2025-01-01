$47,294+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Ford Explorer
Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
2023 Ford Explorer
Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$47,294
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,314KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMSK8FH2PGC03547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2726
- Mileage 60,314 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, 360 Camera!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Treat your family to refined luxury and comfort in this capable 2023 Ford Explorer. This 2023 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 60,314 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Step up to this Explorer limited and be treated to a roomy cabin that offers heated and ventilated front leather seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, 2nd row heated captains chairs, 3rd row seating, a power-operated liftgate for cargo access, 3 12-volt power outlets, and a 120-volt AC outlet. Connectivity is handled by an immersive 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 3, and features a sonorous 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, inbuilt navigation with voice activation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety is assured thanks to Ford's Co-Pilot 360 system, featuring an aerial view camera system, evasion assist, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote start, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, 360 Camera, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8FH2PGC03547.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $319.23 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $19106 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Treat your family to refined luxury and comfort in this capable 2023 Ford Explorer. This 2023 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 60,314 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Step up to this Explorer limited and be treated to a roomy cabin that offers heated and ventilated front leather seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, 2nd row heated captains chairs, 3rd row seating, a power-operated liftgate for cargo access, 3 12-volt power outlets, and a 120-volt AC outlet. Connectivity is handled by an immersive 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 3, and features a sonorous 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, inbuilt navigation with voice activation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety is assured thanks to Ford's Co-Pilot 360 system, featuring an aerial view camera system, evasion assist, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote start, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, 360 Camera, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8FH2PGC03547.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $319.23 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $19106 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
360 Camera
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2016 Ford F-150 XLT - SiriusXM 151,047 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Elantra L 189,124 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Ford Ranger Raptor - Premium Audio - Navigation 1,175 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$47,294
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2023 Ford Explorer