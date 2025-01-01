Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, 360 Camera!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> Treat your family to refined luxury and comfort in this capable 2023 Ford Explorer. This 2023 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 60,314 kms. Its white in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=F7a8yYD5O4VSPuIOqdyNWrs6nPr9xOWP target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Explorers trim level is Limited. Step up to this Explorer limited and be treated to a roomy cabin that offers heated and ventilated front leather seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, 2nd row heated captains chairs, 3rd row seating, a power-operated liftgate for cargo access, 3 12-volt power outlets, and a 120-volt AC outlet. Connectivity is handled by an immersive 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 3, and features a sonorous 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, inbuilt navigation with voice activation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety is assured thanks to Fords Co-Pilot 360 system, featuring an aerial view camera system, evasion assist, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote start, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, 360 Camera, Apple Carplay, Android Auto. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8FH2PGC03547 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8FH2PGC03547</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$319.23</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $19106 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2023 Ford Explorer

60,314 KM

Details Description Features

$47,294

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Explorer

Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12261826

2023 Ford Explorer

Limited - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$47,294

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,314KM
VIN 1FMSK8FH2PGC03547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2726
  • Mileage 60,314 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, 360 Camera!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Treat your family to refined luxury and comfort in this capable 2023 Ford Explorer. This 2023 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 60,314 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Step up to this Explorer limited and be treated to a roomy cabin that offers heated and ventilated front leather seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, 2nd row heated captains chairs, 3rd row seating, a power-operated liftgate for cargo access, 3 12-volt power outlets, and a 120-volt AC outlet. Connectivity is handled by an immersive 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 3, and features a sonorous 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, inbuilt navigation with voice activation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety is assured thanks to Ford's Co-Pilot 360 system, featuring an aerial view camera system, evasion assist, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, and front and rear parking sensors. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote start, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, 360 Camera, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8FH2PGC03547.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $319.23 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $19106 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Convenience

Tow Package

Interior

remote start
Navigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Safety

Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
LED Lights
360 Camera
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT - SiriusXM for sale in Selkirk, MB
2016 Ford F-150 XLT - SiriusXM 151,047 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra L for sale in Selkirk, MB
2009 Hyundai Elantra L 189,124 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor - Premium Audio - Navigation for sale in Selkirk, MB
2024 Ford Ranger Raptor - Premium Audio - Navigation 1,175 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,294

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Explorer