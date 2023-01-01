$76,794+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$76,794
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2023 Ford F-150
2023 Ford F-150
Tremor - Heated Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$76,794
+ taxes & licensing
14,055KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10353378
- Stock #: 23327A
- VIN: 1FTEW1E81PFA64807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,055 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2023 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 14,055 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Tremor. Upgrading to this Ford F-150 Tremor is a great choice as it comes loaded with exclusive aluminum wheels, a performance off-road suspension, a dual stainless steel exhaust with black tip, front fog lights, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include body colored exterior accents, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, trailer hitch and sway control, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Package, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards, Remote Start, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E81PFA64807.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Running Boards
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
remote start
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Sync
Off-Road Package
Blind Spot Detection
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7