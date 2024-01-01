Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Off-Road Package, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> For a truck that simply does more, and looks better doing it, the Ford F-150 is an obvious choice. This 2023 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 35,969 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is Tremor. Upgrading to this Ford F-150 Tremor is a great choice as it comes loaded with exclusive aluminum wheels, a performance off-road suspension, a dual stainless steel exhaust with black tip, front fog lights, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include body colored exterior accents, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, trailer hitch and sway control, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Package, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards, Remote Start, Sync. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E89PFA35653 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E89PFA35653</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$504.86</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $30216 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2023 Ford F-150

35,969 KM

Details Description Features

$74,794

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

Tremor - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford F-150

Tremor - Heated Seats

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$74,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,969KM
VIN 1FTEW1E89PFA35653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Off-Road Package, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



For a truck that simply does more, and looks better doing it, the Ford F-150 is an obvious choice. This 2023 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 35,969 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Tremor. Upgrading to this Ford F-150 Tremor is a great choice as it comes loaded with exclusive aluminum wheels, a performance off-road suspension, a dual stainless steel exhaust with black tip, front fog lights, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include body colored exterior accents, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, trailer hitch and sway control, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Package, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards, Remote Start, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E89PFA35653.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $504.86 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $30216 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Running Boards
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

remote start
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Sync
Off-Road Package
Blind Spot Detection
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto for sale in Selkirk, MB
2019 Ford F-150 XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 78,103 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD SV awd for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD SV awd 22,800 KM $29,794 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 Ford F-150 XLT - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay 52,052 KM $50,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$74,794

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-150