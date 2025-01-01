$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-250
Super Duty Lariat LARIAT
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
Used
36,741KM
VIN 1FT7W2BT9PEC63553
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25167A
- Mileage 36,741 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, B&O Sound System, Remote Start!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Heavy Duty Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Ford Co-Pilot360
B&O Sound System
2023 Ford F-250