This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and thats saying a lot. This 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty is for sale today in Selkirk. 
 
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 29,500 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 500HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

2023 Ford F-250

29,500 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-250

Super Duty XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum/Limited

12900257

2023 Ford F-250

Super Duty XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum/Limited

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,500KM
VIN 1FT8W2BM5PEC39070

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25679A
  • Mileage 29,500 KM

