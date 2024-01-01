$44,794+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford MAVERICK
XLT CREW 4X4
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$44,794
+ taxes & licensing
29,247KM
Used
VIN 3FTTW8F98PRA05859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ALTO BLUE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,247 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With a thoughtfully designed interior and impressive capability, this 2023 Maverick is ideal for even the most tasking daily activities.. This 2023 Ford Maverick is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With a do-it-yourself attitude, this trendsetter is ready for any challenge you put in front of it. The Maverick is designed to fit up to 5 passengers, tow or haul an impressive payload and offers maneuverability in the city that is unsurpassed. Whether you choose to use this Ford Maverick as a daily commuter, a grocery getter, furniture hauler or weekend warrior, this compact pickup truck is ready, willing and able to get it done! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 29,247 kms. It's alto blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTTW8F98PRA05859.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $302.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $18096 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2023 Ford MAVERICK