2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium Premium
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium Premium
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$45,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,065KM
VIN 3FMTK3SU6PMA73496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,065 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
360 Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360
Electric Vehicle
Fast Charging
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E