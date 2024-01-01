$53,794+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Ranger
Lariat - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2023 Ford Ranger
Lariat - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$53,794
+ taxes & licensing
6,470KM
Used
VIN 1FTER4FH8PLE22929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,470 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED Lights!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
A truly compelling off-road vehicle, this Ford Ranger comes with exceptional capabilities and unparalleled potential. This 2023 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 6,470 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Ranger's trim level is Lariat. Upgrading to this premium Ranger Lariat is an excellent choice as it comes fully equipped with larger aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto paired with an 8 inch touchscreen, heated leather seats, 8 way power front seats, a rear step bumper, dual zone climate control, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights, Sync, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH8PLE22929.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $363.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $21732 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Interior
remote start
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Sync
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360
Cargo Box Lighting
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2023 Ford Ranger