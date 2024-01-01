Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> Focused on utility and economy, this Ford Transit is a strong contender in the work van segment. This 2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver, this Ford Transit can get it done. With a layout that was carefully designed to maximize efficiency, this cargo van is ready for the job!This low mileage van has just 18,163 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTBW3X82PKB72162 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTBW3X82PKB72162</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$417.11</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $24964 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2023 Ford Transit

18,163 KM

Details Description

$61,794

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Transit

Cargo Van - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Transit

Cargo Van - Low Mileage

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$61,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,163KM
VIN 1FTBW3X82PKB72162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # A2577
  • Mileage 18,163 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Focused on utility and economy, this Ford Transit is a strong contender in the work van segment. This 2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver, this Ford Transit can get it done. With a layout that was carefully designed to maximize efficiency, this cargo van is ready for the job!This low mileage van has just 18,163 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTBW3X82PKB72162.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $417.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $24964 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van - Low Mileage for sale in Selkirk, MB
2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van - Low Mileage 18,163 KM $61,794 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Rebel - Apple CarPlay for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel - Apple CarPlay 125,468 KM $799 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer ST - Navigation - Leather Seats for sale in Selkirk, MB
2021 Ford Explorer ST - Navigation - Leather Seats 45,380 KM $48,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$61,794

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Transit