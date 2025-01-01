$40,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 GMC Acadia
SLE
2023 GMC Acadia
SLE
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$40,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,174KM
VIN 1GKKNRLS3PZ237362
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 45,174 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
This 2023 GMC Acadia serves as a dutiful family transporter, with an intuitive infotainment interface and a cargo-friendly interior. This 2023 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Wherever the roads lead, go confidently in this 2023 GMC Acadia. This SUV offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 45,174 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. This GMC Acadia SLE comes very well equipped with the essentials such as lane keep assist with lane departure warning, signature LED lighting, 4G LTE with GMC Connected Access, an 8-inch color touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry and push-button start, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, a power liftgate, HD rearview camera, Teen Driver Technology, tri-zone automatic climate control with rear-seat controls, forward collision alert, stylish aluminum wheels, front and rear park assist, remote engine start, SiriusXM plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
This 2023 GMC Acadia serves as a dutiful family transporter, with an intuitive infotainment interface and a cargo-friendly interior. This 2023 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Wherever the roads lead, go confidently in this 2023 GMC Acadia. This SUV offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 45,174 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. This GMC Acadia SLE comes very well equipped with the essentials such as lane keep assist with lane departure warning, signature LED lighting, 4G LTE with GMC Connected Access, an 8-inch color touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry and push-button start, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, a power liftgate, HD rearview camera, Teen Driver Technology, tri-zone automatic climate control with rear-seat controls, forward collision alert, stylish aluminum wheels, front and rear park assist, remote engine start, SiriusXM plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Park Assist, WiFi 4G, LED Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, IntelliBeam
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2023 GMC Acadia SLE 45,174 KM $40,991 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 188,216 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Kicks SV 27,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
$40,991
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2023 GMC Acadia