$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 - Leather Seats - Low Mileage
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 - Leather Seats - Low Mileage
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
19,193KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTUUEE88PZ319914
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 19,193 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Off Road Suspension, Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Skid Plates!
This professional grade Sierra 1500 has the proven GMC power you expect from your truck, ensuring that every haul, every trailering experience, and every family trip is handled like a pro. This 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 19,193 kms. It's onyx black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is AT4. Built for adventure, this ultra capable GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 comes very well equipped with an off-road suspension with skid plates, perforated leather seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, body-coloured exterior accents and a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose premium audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this amazing pickup truck also features a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package with hitch guidance, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology, a HD rear vision camera plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Skid Plates, Wireless Charging, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
This professional grade Sierra 1500 has the proven GMC power you expect from your truck, ensuring that every haul, every trailering experience, and every family trip is handled like a pro. This 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 19,193 kms. It's onyx black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is AT4. Built for adventure, this ultra capable GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 comes very well equipped with an off-road suspension with skid plates, perforated leather seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, body-coloured exterior accents and a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose premium audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this amazing pickup truck also features a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package with hitch guidance, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology, a HD rear vision camera plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Skid Plates, Wireless Charging, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Off Road Suspension, Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Skid Plates, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Spray-on Bedliner, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Tow Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2020 Chevrolet Blazer True North - Leather Seats 108,047 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD - Leather Seats 97,552 KM $23,991 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats 88,418 KM $39,991 + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2023 GMC Sierra 1500