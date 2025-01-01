Menu
<b>Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!</b><br> <br> With elegant style and refinement that beautifully match its brute capability, this GMC Sierra 1500 is ready to rule any road you take it on. This 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today in Selkirk. <br> <br>This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, youll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Sierra 1500s trim level is SLT. This luxurious GMC Sierra 1500 SLT comes very well equipped with perforated leather seats, unique aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents and a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this amazing pickup truck also features IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package with hitch guidance, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology, a HD rear vision camera plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

12498628

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 3GTUUDED5PG196550

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Mileage 0

Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, SiriusXM, 4G LTE, Tow Package

Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

2023 GMC Sierra 1500