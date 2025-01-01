$38,794+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain
Denali - Navigation - Cooled Seats
2023 GMC Terrain
Denali - Navigation - Cooled Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$38,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,009KM
VIN 3GKALXEG2PL259598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2867
- Mileage 19,009 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heads Up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2023 Terrain is an exceptionally capable SUV ready to take on your urban demands. This 2023 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
From endless details that drastically improve this SUV's usability, to striking style and amazing capability, this 2023 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from an extremely versatile SUV. For the next step in the evolution of the crossover and small SUV segment, don't miss this GMC Terrain.This low mileage SUV has just 19,009 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is Denali. This Terrain comes fully loaded with premium leather cooled seats with memory settings, a large colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bose premium audio, wireless charging and it's 4G LTE capable. This luxurious Terrain Denali also comes with a power rear liftgate, automatic park assist, lane change alert with blind spot detection, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior accents, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, adaptive cruise control, a remote engine starter, HD surround vision camera, heads up display, LED signature lighting, an enhanced premium suspension and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling large items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $261.86 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $15672 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Teen Driver
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2023 GMC Terrain