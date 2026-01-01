$31,794+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain
AT4 - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate
2023 GMC Terrain
AT4 - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$31,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,872KM
VIN 3GKALYEG1PL118656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2961
- Mileage 56,872 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2023 Terrain is an exceptionally capable SUV ready to take on your urban demands. This 2023 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
From endless details that drastically improve this SUV's usability, to striking style and amazing capability, this 2023 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from an extremely versatile SUV. For the next step in the evolution of the crossover and small SUV segment, don't miss this GMC Terrain. This SUV has 56,872 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is AT4. Upgrading to this off-road ready Terrain AT4 is an awesome decision as it comes loaded with leather front seats with memory settings, a large colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain AT4 also includes an off-road skid plate, dark exterior accents, gloss black aluminum wheels and exclusive interior accents, power rear liftgate, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, an HD rear vision camera, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill descent control, power driver and passenger seats and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling large items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $214.61 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $12845 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Power Options
Power Seats
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Teen Driver
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
4G WiFi
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$31,794
+ taxes & licensing>
2023 GMC Terrain