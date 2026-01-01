Menu
<b>Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>This 2023 Terrain is an exceptionally capable SUV ready to take on your urban demands. This 2023 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>From endless details that drastically improve this SUVs usability, to striking style and amazing capability, this 2023 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what youd expect from an extremely versatile SUV. For the next step in the evolution of the crossover and small SUV segment, dont miss this GMC Terrain. This SUV has 56,872 km. Its White in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UvKy6eeA+iZbaTCbbH8kJgCV4405h9JM target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Terrains trim level is AT4. Upgrading to this off-road ready Terrain AT4 is an awesome decision as it comes loaded with leather front seats with memory settings, a large colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus its also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain AT4 also includes an off-road skid plate, dark exterior accents, gloss black aluminum wheels and exclusive interior accents, power rear liftgate, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, an HD rear vision camera, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill descent control, power driver and passenger seats and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling large items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear View Camera.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$214.61</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $12845 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2023 GMC Terrain

56,872 KM

$31,794

+ taxes & licensing
13479325

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

