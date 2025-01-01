$49,794+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda Ridgeline
Black Edition - Cooled Seats
2023 Honda Ridgeline
Black Edition - Cooled Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$49,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,289KM
VIN 5FPYK3F83PB501902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2910
- Mileage 51,289 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Rugged good looks and built-in versatility make this 2023 Honda Ridgeline an extremely potent pickup truck. This 2023 Honda Ridgeline is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2023 Honda Ridgeline is loaded with all of the modern features you expect in a medium sized pickup truck. The dual action tailgate provides impressive versatility, while the expansive interior give you plenty of cabin space for your entire family. Inside, you'll find surprisingly upscale materials and amenities with seating for 5 of your closest friends and a 60/40 split rear seat that is truly accommodating.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 51,289 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Ridgeline's trim level is Black Edition. This Black Edition Ridgeline has gloss black accents all over the exterior, heated and cooled leather seats, ambient lighting, truck bed audio and power outlet, navigation, driver memory settings, and front and rear parking sensors. Other great features on this Ridgeline include a power moonroof, heated leather steering wheel, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Display Audio System with HondaLink, wireless charging, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, proximity key, and remote engine start. Great style comes from a dual action tailgate, in bed trunk, dual exhaust, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and eight tiedowns. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $336.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $20116 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2023 Honda Ridgeline