Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Cooled Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> Rugged good looks and built-in versatility make this 2023 Honda Ridgeline an extremely potent pickup truck. This 2023 Honda Ridgeline is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>This 2023 Honda Ridgeline is loaded with all of the modern features you expect in a medium sized pickup truck. The dual action tailgate provides impressive versatility, while the expansive interior give you plenty of cabin space for your entire family. Inside, youll find surprisingly upscale materials and amenities with seating for 5 of your closest friends and a 60/40 split rear seat that is truly accommodating.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 51,289 kms. Its white in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=89R/4LySzKP46yVaAy3liGMt3qzTgzL/ target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Ridgelines trim level is Black Edition. This Black Edition Ridgeline has gloss black accents all over the exterior, heated and cooled leather seats, ambient lighting, truck bed audio and power outlet, navigation, driver memory settings, and front and rear parking sensors. Other great features on this Ridgeline include a power moonroof, heated leather steering wheel, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Display Audio System with HondaLink, wireless charging, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, proximity key, and remote engine start. Great style comes from a dual action tailgate, in bed trunk, dual exhaust, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and eight tiedowns. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$336.11</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $20116 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2023 Honda Ridgeline

51,289 KM

Details Description Features

$49,794

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition - Cooled Seats

Watch This Vehicle
13169561

2023 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition - Cooled Seats

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$49,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,289KM
VIN 5FPYK3F83PB501902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2910
  • Mileage 51,289 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooled Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Rugged good looks and built-in versatility make this 2023 Honda Ridgeline an extremely potent pickup truck. This 2023 Honda Ridgeline is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This 2023 Honda Ridgeline is loaded with all of the modern features you expect in a medium sized pickup truck. The dual action tailgate provides impressive versatility, while the expansive interior give you plenty of cabin space for your entire family. Inside, you'll find surprisingly upscale materials and amenities with seating for 5 of your closest friends and a 60/40 split rear seat that is truly accommodating.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 51,289 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Ridgeline's trim level is Black Edition. This Black Edition Ridgeline has gloss black accents all over the exterior, heated and cooled leather seats, ambient lighting, truck bed audio and power outlet, navigation, driver memory settings, and front and rear parking sensors. Other great features on this Ridgeline include a power moonroof, heated leather steering wheel, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Display Audio System with HondaLink, wireless charging, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, proximity key, and remote engine start. Great style comes from a dual action tailgate, in bed trunk, dual exhaust, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and eight tiedowns. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $336.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $20116 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Convenience

Tow Package

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2023 Ford Edge Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio for sale in Selkirk, MB
2023 Ford Edge Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio 79,417 KM $32,794 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 Ford Edge SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate 28,399 KM $35,794 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda Civic Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats for sale in Selkirk, MB
2024 Honda Civic Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats 30,120 KM $34,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2023 Honda Ridgeline