2023 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara - Navigation - Premium Audio
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,366KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN5PW656196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,366 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G Wi-Fi!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This ultra capable Jeep Wrangler was built to be tough and reliable, with next level comfort and convenience. This 2023 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 53,366 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Sahara. This Wrangler Sahara is the perfect balance between a family SUV and a weekend toy. With interior features like navigation, interior ambient lighting, Alpine Premium Audio System, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wi-fi, you get to make everyday driving an engaging experience. This Sahara does not slack on the trail, sporting a hardtop, heavy duty suspension, bigger wheels, side steps, skid plates, tow hooks, a sport bar, Dana axles, and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case to ensure you can make it through the harshest terrain while aluminum wheels make sure you do it in style. A rearview camera and fog lamps help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Premium Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 4g Wi-fi, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEN5PW656196.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
side steps
Fog Lamps
Interior
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
4G Wi-Fi
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2023 Jeep Wrangler