Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G Wi-Fi!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> This ultra capable Jeep Wrangler was built to be tough and reliable, with next level comfort and convenience. This 2023 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 53,366 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Wranglers trim level is Sahara. This Wrangler Sahara is the perfect balance between a family SUV and a weekend toy. With interior features like navigation, interior ambient lighting, Alpine Premium Audio System, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wi-fi, you get to make everyday driving an engaging experience. This Sahara does not slack on the trail, sporting a hardtop, heavy duty suspension, bigger wheels, side steps, skid plates, tow hooks, a sport bar, Dana axles, and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case to ensure you can make it through the harshest terrain while aluminum wheels make sure you do it in style. A rearview camera and fog lamps help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Premium Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 4g Wi-fi, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Camera. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEN5PW656196 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEN5PW656196</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2023 Jeep Wrangler

53,366 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara - Navigation - Premium Audio

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara - Navigation - Premium Audio

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,366KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN5PW656196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G Wi-Fi!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



This ultra capable Jeep Wrangler was built to be tough and reliable, with next level comfort and convenience. This 2023 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 53,366 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Wrangler's trim level is Sahara. This Wrangler Sahara is the perfect balance between a family SUV and a weekend toy. With interior features like navigation, interior ambient lighting, Alpine Premium Audio System, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wi-fi, you get to make everyday driving an engaging experience. This Sahara does not slack on the trail, sporting a hardtop, heavy duty suspension, bigger wheels, side steps, skid plates, tow hooks, a sport bar, Dana axles, and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case to ensure you can make it through the harshest terrain while aluminum wheels make sure you do it in style. A rearview camera and fog lamps help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Premium Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 4g Wi-fi, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEN5PW656196.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
side steps
Fog Lamps

Interior

Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Mechanical

Off-Road Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM for sale in Selkirk, MB
2013 Ford Edge SEL - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM 196,867 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL4 Cooper S for sale in Selkirk, MB
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL4 Cooper S 53,764 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Selkirk, MB
2006 Ford Fusion SE 300,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller
2023 Jeep Wrangler