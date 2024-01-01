Menu
Power Liftgate, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!

This Mazda CX-5s interior is one of the best in the class, offering great versatility and excellent fit and finish. This 2023 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This 2023 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicles makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2023 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 21,114 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CX-5s trim level is GS. This GS trim really ups the comfort and convenience with features like a power liftgate, heated steering wheel, and synthetic leather upholstery. This CX-5 comes with heated seats for a cozy cabin, alongside Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and even more infotainment tech for endless engagement. An assistive suite helps you stay safe with lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and distance pacing cruise with stop and go. Fog lamps help on those dreary days, while a rearview camera makes sure you always park safely. Do it all in style with chrome trim and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $248.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $14864 ). See dealer for details.

$36,794

+ tax & licensing
$36,794

+ taxes & licensing

VIN JM3KFBCMXP0139216

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,114 KM

Power Liftgate, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



This Mazda CX-5's interior is one of the best in the class, offering great versatility and excellent fit and finish. This 2023 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This 2023 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2023 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 21,114 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CX-5's trim level is GS. This GS trim really ups the comfort and convenience with features like a power liftgate, heated steering wheel, and synthetic leather upholstery. This CX-5 comes with heated seats for a cozy cabin, alongside Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and even more infotainment tech for endless engagement. An assistive suite helps you stay safe with lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and distance pacing cruise with stop and go. Fog lamps help on those dreary days, while a rearview camera makes sure you always park safely. Do it all in style with chrome trim and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $248.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $14864 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats

