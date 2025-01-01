$35,794+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SL - Moonroof - Leather Seats
2023 Nissan Rogue
SL - Moonroof - Leather Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$35,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,084KM
VIN JN8BT3CB4PW182344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2758
- Mileage 51,084 KM
Vehicle Description
Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, PowerLiftgate, Apple CarPlay!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Capable of crossing over into every aspect of your life, this 2023 Rogue lets you stay focused on the adventure. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2023 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This SUV has 51,084 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SL. This SL trim is a great choice, featuring navigation, heated leather seats with memory settings, a motion activated power liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, automatic tilt-down-in-reverse side mirrors, and the Divide-N-hide cargo system. Additional features include the dual panel panoramic moonroof, wi-fi, remote start, and Nissan Intelligent Key provide next level comfort and convenience. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with ProPILOT Assist suite of active safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, 360 degree around view monitor, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, front and side sonar, and emergency braking with pedestrian detection. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Powerliftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $241.61 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $14461 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Windows
MOONROOF
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
PowerLiftgate
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$35,794
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2023 Nissan Rogue