$799+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV MOONROOF - Moonroof - Apple CarPlay
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$799
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,404KM
VIN JN8BT3BB4PW217742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,404 KM
Vehicle Description
Moonroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Thrilling power when you need it and long distance efficiency when you don't, this 2023 Rogue has it all covered. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2023 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This SUV has 32,404 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV Moonroof. Step up to this SV trim for the ProPILOT Assist suite of active safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, and the 360 degree around view monitor while the dual panel panoramic moonroof, wi-fi, remote start, and Nissan Intelligent Key provide next level comfort and convenience. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with driver assistance features like forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, high beam assist, driver alertness, and a rearview camera while heated seats, dual zone climate control, and a heated steering wheel bring amazing luxury. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $231.48 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $13855 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Windows
MOONROOF
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
High Beam Assist
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2023 Nissan Rogue