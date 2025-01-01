$24,991+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Sentra
SV
2023 Nissan Sentra
SV
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,126KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV8PY261397
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 50,126 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Heated Seats!
This 2023 Sentra shows pure artistry in every detail. This 2023 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2023 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This sedan has 50,126 kms. It's super black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SV. This Sentra SV steps things up with alloy wheels, proximity keyless entry with remote start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control and front USB A/C charging, along with other amazing standard features such as heated front seats, front and rear cupholders, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, and Google Assistant. Safety features also include blind spot detection, intelligent emergency braking, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2023 Nissan Sentra