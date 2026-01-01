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2023 Nissan Sentra
SR - Sunroof - Remote Start
2023 Nissan Sentra
SR - Sunroof - Remote Start
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
69,658KM
VIN 3N1AB8DV3PY251701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,658 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Dynamic performance in every curve and presence in every line, this 2023 Sentra is ready to step up. This 2023 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2023 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.
This sedan has 69,658 km. It's Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SR. This sporty Sentra SR rewards you with an express open/close glass sunroof, black alloy wheels, unique body styling, power heated side mirrors, LED headlights with front fog lamps, and a dark chrome grille. Occupants are also treated to sport cloth trim with orange stitching, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual zone front air conditioning, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, Siri Eyes Free, and Google Assistant. Additional features include blind spot detection, lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking, proximity keyless entry with remote engine start, front and rear collision mitigation, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Dynamic performance in every curve and presence in every line, this 2023 Sentra is ready to step up. This 2023 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2023 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.
This sedan has 69,658 km. It's Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SR. This sporty Sentra SR rewards you with an express open/close glass sunroof, black alloy wheels, unique body styling, power heated side mirrors, LED headlights with front fog lamps, and a dark chrome grille. Occupants are also treated to sport cloth trim with orange stitching, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual zone front air conditioning, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, Siri Eyes Free, and Google Assistant. Additional features include blind spot detection, lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking, proximity keyless entry with remote engine start, front and rear collision mitigation, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
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Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2023 Nissan Sentra