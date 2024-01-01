$60,794+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid Limited - Hybrid
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$60,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,196KM
VIN 5TDEBRCH3PS119013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,196 KM
Vehicle Description
Hybrid, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Sunroof!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2023 Toyota Highlander is thoughtfully designed to make you get the most out of your day. This 2023 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
From the moment you see it, youll realize the Highlander is something special. From its eccentric exterior styling to plush comfort and impressive handling, this 2023 Highlander is no standard SUV. Intoxicating power, capability and safety features ensure that this SUV exceeds your ever expectation, allowing you to accomplish more and do it all in style. This SUV has 42,196 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 243HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is Hybrid Limited. This Highlander Hybrid Limited impresses, with an efficient powertrain, genuine leather seating upholstery, a sonorous 11-speaker JBL Clari-Fi audio system, inbuilt navigation, heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory seats, a heated leather steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, an express open/close dual-panel sunroof with a power sunshade, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Safety features include front and rear sonar parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, evasive steering assist, and even more. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry, front fog lamps, roof rack rails, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hybrid, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $410.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $24560 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HYBRID
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
